Red Sox's Fenway Park to Host Graduation Ceremonies for Boston High Schools

The Boston Red Sox are opening up Fenway Park in June to serve as a graduation site for high schools in the city.

Per ESPN's David Schoenfield, Fenway Park will be used as the venue for 15 of 38 graduating classes in the Boston public school system between June 7-21.

Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy said in a statement that the organization offered the venue after learning the public school system was looking to find outdoor venues large enough to host graduation ceremonies:

"Fenway Park is the perfect outdoor space in the heart of the city and large enough to host teachers, students, and their families in a safe manner. After such a challenging year, this important milestone is one that should be celebrated, and we are pleased to be able to offer our venue to help these seniors celebrate their achievements."

Schoenfield noted the Red Sox extended offers to all 38 schools with a graduating class, but some had already found a host site.

Per CBS Boston, families will be assigned seats in the bleacher section to watch the ceremony.

High schools and colleges across the country are holding in-person graduation ceremonies this spring, but some are limiting attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Red Sox do have home games scheduled at Fenway from June 8-14. First pitch for five of those games is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. There are also games scheduled for 1:10 p.m. and 4:10 p.m.

On those days, graduation ceremonies will be held in the morning to give Fenway employees enough time to prepare for the Sox games.