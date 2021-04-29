Why 76ers Will Make a Deep Run in 2021 NBA Playoffs

0 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers could be on the verge of something special.

That's assuming, of course, that what they've already done doesn't qualify as special on its own.

As it stands, the Sixers are poised to post their highest winning percentage since they followed Allen Iverson's lead to the 2001 NBA Finals (.656). By Basketball Reference's Simple Rating System, which factors in strength of schedule and scoring differential, this is Philly's ninth-best season in franchise history and highest rated since 1982-83.

A bunch of factors go into that success. Joel Embiid's rise to full-fledged MVP candidate tops the list, but there's also Tobias Harris' career year, Ben Simmons' ongoing defensive brilliance and the tangible impacts of new coach Doc Rivers and new decision-maker Daryl Morey.

We're buying big on Philly's chances to engineer a deep playoff run, and these are the reasons why.