Why Lakers Will Make a Deep Run in 2021 NBA Playoffs

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

A healthy Anthony Davis might be the most effective defender in basketball. An engaged LeBron James makes the shortlist of legitimate five-position stoppers.

Add coach Frank Vogel at the controls, and this defense is downright dominant. The Lakers allow the second-fewest points (106.3 per game), force the fourth-most turnovers (15.3) and best everyone in defensive rating (106.3). It's exactly what the Lakers envisioned all along.

"We are a defensive team," James told reporters last season. "We want to be that—we want to be the best defensive team in the league. And we can hang our hats on that no matter if we're playing well offensively."

Defense doesn't win championships on its own—despite what a certain cliche may lead you to believe—but it does make it a whole lot easier to stay within striking distance. This defense will always keep the Lakers in games, and their star power can take it from there.