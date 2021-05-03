LeBron James Exits Lakers vs. Raptors with Ankle Injury Described as Soreness

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James left Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors with right ankle soreness.

The 36-year-old has been durable for much of his career, but he already missed significant time this season with an ankle injury. This was his second game back since first picking up the injury in a 99-94 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on March 20.

Any other setbacks are sure to raise even more concern for the NBA champions as they look to go back-to-back.

The 17-time All-Star is averaging 25.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game this season.

It almost goes without saying that Los Angeles' championship hopes go as LeBron goes. The future Hall of Famer is one of the best players in league history who has consistently proved throughout his career that he can take over playoff games at a moment's notice and lead his team to titles.

While fellow star Anthony Davis can keep the Purple and Gold afloat if James misses time, it is difficult to envision them winning another title unless No. 23 is on the court.