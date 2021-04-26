    Knicks Legend Charles Oakley: Julius Randle a Better Version of Zion Williamson

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during a break in game action during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 18, 2021, in New York. The Knicks won in overtime 122-112. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, Pool)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    New York Knicks fans were surely dreaming about Zion Williamson one day suiting up for their team after the New Orleans Pelicans star made headlines when he talked about how much he loves playing in the Big Apple.

    However, to hear Charles Oakley tell it, the Knicks already have a better version of the young superstar. 

    "I think he's a better version of Zion Williamson to me," Oakley said Monday of Julius Randle during an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio (h/t Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News). "Because he can do more. … I said last year, they [the Knicks] didn't have a superstar. And now they got a superstar."

    Despite Oakley's comments, there's a reason Williamson is already held in such high regard around the league.

    The Duke product is just 20 years old and made his first All-Star Game in 2020-21 as someone who can soar to the hoop, overpower defenders on the block and play in a point-forward role at times while initiating the offense. He figures to be among the NBA's best players for a decade-plus if he can stay healthy.

    Randle was slower to establish himself as a go-to option after the Los Angeles Lakers selected him with the No. 7 pick of the 2014 NBA draft.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    While he was a double-double threat in Los Angeles and improved his scoring during one season with the Pelicans, Randle has finally elevated his game to superstar status this season under head coach Tom Thibodeau.

    The Kentucky product is averaging 24.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game behind 41.6 percent shooting from three-point range. His ability to hit from deep is one area where he is undoubtedly better than Zion at this stage of their respective careers.

    Randle has also helped put the Knicks into playoff position with the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference at 34-27, while the 26-34 Pelicans are outside the postseason picture.

    The two young stars may earn individual comparisons as they continue to progress, but Oakley believes New York is better off with the 26-year-old Randle leading the way.

    Related

      The Kid Mero + ‘Real Ones’ New York Knicks Spectacular

      The Kid Mero + ‘Real Ones’ New York Knicks Spectacular
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      The Kid Mero + ‘Real Ones’ New York Knicks Spectacular

      The Ringer
      via The Ringer

      Oakley Likes Randle Over Zion

      Knicks legend Charles Oakley believes Julius Randle is a 'better version' of the Pelicans star

      Oakley Likes Randle Over Zion
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Oakley Likes Randle Over Zion

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Theo Keeps Surging Knicks' Morale High

      Theo Keeps Surging Knicks' Morale High
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Theo Keeps Surging Knicks' Morale High

      New York Post
      via New York Post

      Play-In Games Expected to Stay

      NBA expects an 'easy approval' to make the new play-in tournament permanent (SI)

      Play-In Games Expected to Stay
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Play-In Games Expected to Stay

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report