    Woj: Zion Williamson's Comment About New York 'Something to Watch Down the Road'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 19, 2021

    New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during a break in game action during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 18, 2021, in New York. The Knicks won in overtime 122-112. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, Pool)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    After Zion Williamson enjoyed his first NBA game at Madison Square Garden, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski hinted on Get Up that the New York Knicks could be an eventual landing spot for the superstar when he becomes a free agent (2:54):

    "I think it's something to watch down the road," Wojnarowski said.

    The 20-year-old is in just his second year in the NBA with a contract that will keep him in New Orleans through at least 2023, but has already established himself as one of the most exciting young players in the league. He earned his first All-Star selection this year and is averaging 26.8 points per game on 61.4 percent shooting.

    The 6'7", 284-pound forward had 34 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's overtime loss to the Knicks, praising the atmosphere even in defeat.

    "Outside of New Orleans, obviously, I think this might be my favorite place to play," Williamson said. 

    While the Knicks have notably missed out on many top free agents in recent years, from LeBron James to Kevin Durant, Wojnarowski said the perception is "absolutely starting to change."

    New York (31-27, sixth in the Eastern Conference) is back in playoff contention under head coach Tom Thibodeau and could once again be a premier destination for free agents by the time Zion hits the open market.

