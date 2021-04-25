LeBron James 2003 Exquisite Rookie Patch Card Sells at Auction for Record $1.72M

GREGORY SMITH/Associated Press

A LeBron James rookie card has broken an all-time record. Again.

The 2003 Exquisite Rookie Patch card featuring James' Cleveland Cavaliers jersey sold for $1.72 million barely two months after a similar card sold for $1.5 million.

Goldin Auctions posted the lot, which Beckett Grading Services graded 9 mint.

Here's how the website listed the latest record-breaking item:

"The 16-time NBA All-Star has penned a vivid blue ink signature on the obverse of this fantastic collectible. Its cardfront presentation also incorporates an exceptional, James-worn jersey patch relic. The card’s BGS condition report: Centering: 9.5, Corners: 8.5, Edges: 9.5, Surface: 9. A congratulatory statement on the card's back attests to the authenticity of the signature and genuineness of the patch component, and serves as Upper Deck’s COA. The limited-edition piece is serial-numbered "09/99." Mint condition."

James' rookie cards continue to resell for an exceptionally high amount, making them a notable investment as well as a collector's item. At this rate, it won't be long before the resale price breaks another record.