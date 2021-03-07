LeBron James Signed Rookie Card Sells for $1.5M to Set Record for BGS 8.5 Grade

AMY CONN-GUTIERREZ/Associated Press

Trading card prices continue to soar, even without being in perfect condition.

A LeBron James signed rookie card sold for $1,537,500 at Goldin Auctions with a grade of 8.5 by Beckett Grading Services, the highest ever for this grade:

The card was a part of Upper Deck's "Exquisite Rookie Patch" collection in 2003-04, featuring an autograph from the Rookie of the Year. James has gone on to win four MVP awards and four NBA titles with 17 All-Star selections and is still adding to his resume.

With a serial number of 32/99 and a signature grade of 10, per Goldin Auctions, the card's value is obvious.

It continues a rise in value for cards, with a LeBron card from 2004 selling for almost $1.3 million Saturday on Goldin Auctions. It set a record for James' cards coming after his rookie season.