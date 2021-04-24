4-Star WR Xavier Worthy Commits to Texas After Getting Release from Michigan

Credit: 247Sports

Highly touted wide receiver recruit Xavier Worthy announced Saturday that he committed to the University of Texas.

According to ESPN's Dave Wilson, Worthy originally signed on to play at the University of Michigan but said April 15 that "due to circumstances beyond my control, things did not go as planned" with regard to playing for the Wolverines.

As a result, Worthy was granted his release by Michigan, and he will now play his college football for the Longhorns.

Per 247Sports, Worthy is a 4 star-recruit and the No. 61 overall player, No. 8 wideout and No. 4 player from the state of California in the 2021 class.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.