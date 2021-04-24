    Steph Curry: Draymond Green Is the 'Smartest Basketball Player I've Played With'

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2021

    Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green, right, celebrates with Stephen Curry (30) during the final minutes of Game 1 of the team's NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
    Ben Margot/Associated Press

    Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry paid a major compliment to longtime teammate Draymond Green on Friday.

    According to ESPN's Nick Friedell, Curry said the following about Green after Green tied his career-high of 19 assists in a 118-97 win over the Denver Nuggets:

    "When he gets in a groove like that where he's getting everybody involved, and having a Draymond-type night where scoring's not really the difference-maker, it's the way that he does the intangibles. And then makes everybody better by getting the ball on time, can finish off plays. He's the smartest basketball player I've played with, and it shows in moments and games like tonight where he just finds a way to impact winning in his own way."

    With Friday's win, the Warriors improved to 30-30 on the season and sit ninth in the Western Conference.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

