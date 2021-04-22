LeBron James Says the NBA 'Is Simply Better off When the Knicks Are Winning'

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James joined a Twitter discussion about the New York Knicks on Thursday and said the NBA is "simply better off" when they're a contender.

The Knicks are in the midst of a seven-year playoff drought, but they're on pace to break that streak this season with a 33-27 record, which ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference.

