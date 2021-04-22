    LeBron James Says the NBA 'Is Simply Better off When the Knicks Are Winning'

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) with the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball gameagainst the New York Knicks in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
    Kathy Willens/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James joined a Twitter discussion about the New York Knicks on Thursday and said the NBA is "simply better off" when they're a contender.

    The Knicks are in the midst of a seven-year playoff drought, but they're on pace to break that streak this season with a 33-27 record, which ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference.

                    

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Most Realistic Potential NBA Trades

      @ZBuckley breaks down the trades that could happen this offseason

      Most Realistic Potential NBA Trades
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Most Realistic Potential NBA Trades

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      Questions the Knicks Must Answer

      New York's biggest questions to answer before the playoffs

      Questions the Knicks Must Answer
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Questions the Knicks Must Answer

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      Knicks Win Their Eighth Straight!

      Knicks Win Their Eighth Straight!
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Knicks Win Their Eighth Straight!

      The Ringer
      via The Ringer

      Warriors' Stephen Curry Says Historic 30-Point Streak 'Was a Special Ride'

      Warriors' Stephen Curry Says Historic 30-Point Streak 'Was a Special Ride'
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Warriors' Stephen Curry Says Historic 30-Point Streak 'Was a Special Ride'

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report