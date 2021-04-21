Report: Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. Broke Safety Protocols with Strip Club Visit

John Raoux/Associated Press

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. reportedly broke the NBA's health and safety protocols after visiting a Miami strip club, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Houston traveled to Miami after playing the Orlando Magic on Sunday evening. During that visit, Porter and teammate Sterling Brown reportedly visited a strip club. In a separate incident, Brown suffered "facial lacerations" as the result of an assault (h/t ESPN). Per a Rockets' team statement, Brown "had no prior knowledge of or interaction with the assailants."

Porter ended up playing for the Rockets on Monday evening, but he'll now reportedly sit until at least Sunday, per head coach Stephen Silas (h/t MacMahon).

The 20-year-old is sitting for his team's Wednesday game against the Utah Jazz. Houston has matchups against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday to round out the week.

