Nets' Kevin Durant to Sit vs. Blazers for Hamstring Injury Management

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will sit out Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers for "injury management" of his left hamstring.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the update after Durant scored 42 points in Thursday's victory over the Indiana Pacers.

The small forward has played just 27 games this season while dealing with various ailments. Most recently it was a thigh contusion that cost him a few games earlier this month.

As long as Durant is healthy for the postseason, the Nets don't have much to worry about as their goal this year has always been to make a run to the NBA Finals. However, without him, their ability to keep pace with the Philadelphia 76ers for first place in the Eastern Conference takes a hit. They currently own a 1.5-game edge over the Sixers heading into the season's final weeks.

The 32-year-old is averaging 27.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists this year, and is one of the most irreplaceable stars in the game.

Brooklyn is 25-11 without Durant in the lineup this season, though further injuries to James Harden certainly complicate things at the moment.

Look for Landry Shamet, Jeff Green, Reggie Perry and Blake Griffin to receive a few more minutes in the rotation as the Nets attempt to replace Durant by committee.