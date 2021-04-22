Questions Lakers Must Answer Before 2021 NBA Playoffs

2 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Lakers aren't short on viable options at the center spot, which gives head coach Frank Vogel a good deal of flexibility with his lineups. But it also creates a puzzle for the skipper to solve on a near-nightly basis.

Marc Gasol tipped off the season as the Lakers' starting center. Montrezl Harrell was their priciest addition in 2020 free agency. Drummond, who arrived via the buyout market, has started all seven of his games with the Purple and Gold. Davis and Markieff Morris have both logged minutes as small-ball bigs.

Davis at center feels like the ace up the Lakers' sleeve, but Vogel might be careful how often he exposes his star big man to the wear and tear of life in the NBA paint. So, which of the three traditional centers should get the most minutes? Well, that might depend on the matchup and could change from one night to the next.

"I think we saw the flexibility we have as a coaching staff from playoff series to playoff series," Vogel told reporters in late March. "Get different guy's skill sets to match different opponents. I really believe we're going to need all three of those guys and I expect to use all three of them."

Gasol paces the group in basketball IQ and long-distance shooting. Drummond offers the best blend of size and athleticism. Harrell does the most damage as a scorer.

If handled correctly, the Lakers could have a center for any situation. But Vogel will be facing a tricky balancing act of distributing minutes and managing egos, and there will be tough decisions to make every time out.