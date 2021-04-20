    Nuggets' Updated Roster, Depth Chart After Austin Rivers Contract

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2021

    New York Knicks guard Austin Rivers (8) looks on in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    The Denver Nuggets announced the signing of guard Austin Rivers to a 10-day contract Tuesday. 

    A deal had been expected since last week, with the Nuggets looking to fortify their guard rotation after Jamal Murray suffered a season-ending ACL tear. 

    Rivers has been a free agent since being waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 28. He was acquired by Oklahoma City as part of a three-team trade at the deadline that sent George Hill to the Philadelphia 76ers.

    Here is a look at how the Nuggets' updated roster will look.

    C: Nikola Jokic / JaVale McGee / Bol Bol
    PF: Aaron Gordon / Paul Millsap / JaMychal Green / Zeke Nnaji
    SF: Michael Porter Jr. / PJ Dozier / Vlatko Cancar
    SG: Will Barton / Austin Rivers
    PG: Monte Morris* / Facundo Campazzo / Markus Howard 

    (*out with injury)

    Rivers will likely be thrust immediately into the Nuggets rotation with Murray and Monte Morris out of the lineup. The Duke product averaged 7.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 21 games with the New York Knicks before being shipped to Oklahoma City.

    A veteran playing for his sixth NBA franchise, Rivers brings playoff experience and secondary ball-handling acumen that should help the Nuggets—at least temporarily.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Denver has managed to win its first three games without Murray and has no plans of giving up on its goal of winning a championship in 2021. It's not out of the realm of possibilities that Rivers winds up giving them a boost in the postseason. 

    Related

      Nuggets sign Austin Rivers to 10-day contract

      Nuggets sign Austin Rivers to 10-day contract
      Denver Nuggets logo
      Denver Nuggets

      Nuggets sign Austin Rivers to 10-day contract

      KUSA.com
      via KUSA.com

      Zion 'Very Tempted' to Participate in Dunk Contest

      Zion 'Very Tempted' to Participate in Dunk Contest
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Zion 'Very Tempted' to Participate in Dunk Contest

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Zion: I Could've Made the NFL

      'I think I would either do tight end or receiver. One of those two'

      Zion: I Could've Made the NFL
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Zion: I Could've Made the NFL

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Nuggets' Updated Roster, Depth After Austin Rivers Contract

      Nuggets' Updated Roster, Depth After Austin Rivers Contract
      Denver Nuggets logo
      Denver Nuggets

      Nuggets' Updated Roster, Depth After Austin Rivers Contract

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report