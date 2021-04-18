Warriors' Steve Kerr Says Stephen Curry Is 'At the Peak of His Powers'

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Dubs point guard Stephen Curry, who has averaged 39.1 points per game in his last 10 contests after dropping 47 against the Boston Celtics on Saturday, is at the "peak of his powers."

"He's worked his whole life for this," Kerr told reporters postgame. "He's at the peak of his powers."

Curry's 47 points came on 15-of-27 shooting (11-of-19 from three-point range). He has now hit 10 or more three-pointers in three of his last four games and has scored 32 or more points in each of his last 10 matchups as well.

Curry even finished the game despite slipping on the court in the middle of the fourth quarter. He appeared to tweak his left ankle on the play, and Kerr provided a postgame update.

"My sense is it was a tweak that was painful, but he's going to be all right," Kerr said.

Curry scored nine points (all on three-pointers) in the final six minutes following the injury.

Despite the point guard's excellent effort, the Warriors fell short 119-114 to the C's, who have now won six straight.

Golden State has benefitted from Curry's hot streak, though, winning four consecutive games going into the night. The Warriors were previously on the precipice of potentially missing out on the play-in tournament but find themselves sitting safely in play for that in ninth place in the West at 28-29.

Curry will look to put the Warriors back at .500 on Monday at the Philadelphia 76ers.