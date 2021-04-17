Twins vs. Angels Postponed Because of Minnesota's COVID-19 Issues

David Goldman/Associated Press

Saturday night's game between the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels has been postponed as the Twins deal with issues related to COVID-19, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reported Sunday's game is also canceled.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters before the game Saturday that he had to make a last-minute change to the lineup because of COVID-19 issues.

Saturday's concerns were just the latest in what has been a string of them for the team in the previous days: a member of the team's traveling party tested positive for the virus prior to their Friday night game, one day after Baldelli returned a false positive test of his own, per Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

"Just more challenges that we have to deal with, and that's what we have to do," Baldelli told reporters before Saturday's game. "We have to kind of keep our heads up. We have to keep moving forward. We have to keep focused on what we need to do to get ready for a game and also keep ourselves safe."

Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons tested positive for the virus Tuesday, receiving his result after the team lost to the Boston Red Sox, president of baseball operations Derek Falvey told reporters Wednesday. He did not travel with the team to California.

Baldelli also said that outfielder Kyle Garlick and another unnamed Twin have tested positive:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

According to the Associated Press, members of the Twins were able to receive a one-shot COVID-19 vaccine at Target Field last week, which Simmons declined. In a tweet last month, he said he does not plan to get vaccinated.

The Twins are currently scheduled to finish their series with the Angels at 4:07 p.m. ET on Sunday before heading to Oakland for a three-game series against the Athletics. However, as Baldelli noted, the Sunday game's status is "up in the air."