WWE SmackDown TV Ratings Decrease Despite Roman Reigns, WrestleMania 37 Results

The ratings for Friday night's post-WrestleMania 37 edition of SmackDown were down compared to the viewership garnered by last week's pre-WrestleMania SmackDown.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Friday's SmackDown on Fox averaged 1.997 million viewers. Last week's SmackDown drew 2.080 million viewers in the overnight ratings.

This week's SmackDown also did a 0.5 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic, placing it third on the night behind Shark Tank and Blue Bloods.

SmackDown featured plenty of fallout from WrestleMania 37, including Reigns bragging about his convincing Universal Championship defense against Edge and Daniel Bryan in the main event of Night 2.

Reigns was interrupted by Cesaro during his promo to open the show, but The Tribal Chief walked out. Cesaro then challenged Reigns to a match, only for Paul Heyman to announce that Cesaro would be facing Jey Uso instead.

Cesaro and Uso battled it out in the main event of SmackDown, but there was no definitive finish, as Seth Rollins showed up and attacked Cesaro in retaliation for his WrestleMania 37 loss to The Swiss Superman.

Additionally, there was a SmackDown Tag Team Championships match pitting Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode against The Street Profits one week after Ziggler and Roode retained on WrestleMania SmackDown in a Fatal 4-Way match.

The Street Profits seemed poised to win, especially after celebrating Bianca Belair's SmackDown Women's Championship win prior to the match. Ziggler and Roode executed a blind tag unbeknown to Montez Ford, however, allowing them to retain.

An angry Sasha Banks couldn't get any words out in an interview following her loss to Belair at WrestleMania, while Bayley announced her intention to challenge The EST.

SmackDown was also notable for the debut of former NFL punter Pat McAfee as the color commentator alongside play-by-play man Michael Cole.

Other key moments on SmackDown included Rey Mysterio defeating Otis, Kevin Owens beating Sami Zayn by count-out and Natalya defeating Shayna Baszler.

