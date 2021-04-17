Cesaro vs. Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair Celebrates and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

After WWE put on a solid WrestleMania this past weekend, the company failed to build on the momentum on Raw. Management was looking to right the ship with Friday's SmackDown.

Things started strong with a promo from Roman Reigns to celebrate his win over Edge and Daniel Bryan on Sunday. Cesaro ended up issuing a challenge to The Tribal Chief, but he had to settle for facing Jey Uso in the main event.

Natalya and Tamina still have their sights set on the women's tag titles, so The Queen of Harts took on Shayna Baszler in singles competition in an effort to regain some of the steam her team lost by coming up short at WrestleMania.

We also saw Bianca Belair celebrate winning the SmackDown Women's Championship from Sasha Banks. The EST was hoping her husband, Montez Ford, would bring more gold to the family by winning the SmackDown tag titles with Angelo Dawkins later in the show.

Let's take a look at some of the segments from the SmackDown after WrestleMania and see where things might go from here.