Chris Paul Says Jazz 'Smart as Hell' for Adding Dwyane Wade to Ownership Group

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul praised the Utah Jazz on Friday for adding former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade to their ownership group.

Paul congratulated Wade and called the Jazz "smart as hell" for making the move:

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Wade purchased an ownership stake in the Jazz and will work alongside team governor Ryan Smith.

Wade spoke to Wojnarowski about buying into the Jazz and noted he was inspired by other Black former NBA players with ownership stakes, like Shaquille O'Neal, Grant Hill and Michael Jordan:

"This goes way beyond the dream I had to just play basketball in the NBA. I've seen Shaq do it in Sacramento. I've seen Grant Hill do it in Atlanta. I've seen Jordan do it in Charlotte. If this partnership is going to be anything like my relationship is with Ryan, there are going to be a lot of things that I'll want to be involved in. ...

"Unfortunately, people in my community don't get this opportunity, and I do not take it lightly to have this opportunity. To make real change, this is where you have to be -- at the top -- and Ryan knows that. I'm thankful for him, and I know too that I bring a lot to this partnership outside of just my basketball knowledge and skills."

The 39-year-old Wade played 16 seasons in the NBA with the Heat, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers

Wade, who retired after the 2018-19 season, is among the most accomplished players of all time and a surefire Hall of Famer with 13 All-Star nods, three NBA championships, one NBA Finals MVP award and one scoring title.

Paul, an 11-time All-Star in his own right, is still playing at a high level in his 16th NBA season and has propelled the Suns to second in the Western Conference.

Wade and Paul are longtime friends who played together on the United States Olympic team in 2008, so CP3 knows what D-Wade brings to the table within the world of basketball.

The Jazz are the top team in the Western Conference, so Wade and Paul could battle it out for a spot in the NBA Finals this season, although Wade's contributions will come from a suite at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City rather than on the court.