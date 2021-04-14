0 of 4

Image provided by ONE Championship

ONE Championship returned to TNT on Wednesday night, and the card gave us plenty talk about.

In the main event, ONE lightweight champion Christian Lee reasserted himself as one of the sport’s top talents by beating the brakes off ferocious knockout artist Timofey Nastyukhin inside a round.

In the co-main event, meanwhile, ONE atomweight kickboxing champion Janet Todd improved to 3-1 in ONE Championship Muay Thai competition with a sizzling third-round TKO win over Norway’s Anne Line Hogstad.

The three-fight ONE on TNT II undercard, finally, featured plenty of talking points as well, as Yoshiki Nakahara snagged a disqualification win over Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg, and Wang Shuo and Shuya Kamikubo picked up stoppage wins over Kim Kyu Sung and Mitchell Chamale respectively.

But who really came out on top when all was said and done? Keep scrolling to see the real winners and losers from ONE on TNT II.