The Real Winners and Losers from One on TNT I

0 of 5

Image provided by ONE Championship

ONE Championship returned to TNT on Wednesday evening, and fight fans will be talking about it for days to come.

In the highest-profile fight of the night, ONE flyweight champion Adriano Moraes shut the lights off on former UFC flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson, who is widely considered the greatest fighter of all time. The fight immediately stands out as one of the biggest upsets in recent MMA history.

While the card also saw former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez lose by DQ after inadvertently punching Iuri Lapicus in the back of the head, the disappointment of that outcome was softened by dazzling wins from heavyweight prospect Oumar Kane, Muay Thai juggernaut Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and kickboxing ace Enriko Kehl.

Of course, if you tuned in for the card, you know all of that.

But who really won and lost by the time ONE’s big bash on TNT had concluded? Answering that question takes some careful consideration.

Luckily, B/R has you covered.