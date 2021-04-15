2021 NBA Free Agency: Ranking the Top 5 Players at Every Position

3 of 5

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

5. Danny Green

Whenever Danny Green trends on Twitter, it seems to be for some individual substandard performance that's supposed to somehow represent what he typically does. The thing is, those buzz-generating stinkers are rarer than social media might suggest.

In reality, Green is once again doing what he's done throughout his career: hitting threes, effectively taking on tough defensive assignments and positively impacting the bottom line.

Of his 10 seasons as an NBA rotation player, Green has an above-average three-point percentage in nine, as well as a positive net rating swing in nine (just not the same nine). This season, he's shooting 41.4 percent from three and moving the Philadelphia 76ers' per-100-possession point differential 4.9 ticks in the right direction.

4. Will Barton

After one of the best seasons of his career was cut short by knee and back injuries in 2019-20, Will Barton has had something of an up-and-down 2020-21. In his past 10 games, though, he's averaging 13.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 threes, while shooting 39.0 percent from three.

He looks more like the two-way havoc creator he was last season, and if that continues through the rest of this Denver Nuggets campaign with Jamal Murray sidelined by a torn left ACL, someone will want to pay the 30-year-old Barton to at least be a spark off the bench.

3. Evan Fournier

Toiling away in relative anonymity for the Orlando Magic, Evan Fournier now has a chance to showcase his offense for the high-profile Boston Celtics. If his production remains at the level it's been at since the start of the 2019-20 season, he'll likely cash in with a solid new contract this summer.

Since the start of last season, Stephen Curry, Paul George, Terry Rozier and Karl-Anthony Towns are the only players who match or exceed Fournier's marks for points per game, threes per game and three-point percentage.

2. Kelly Oubre Jr.

If you remove the nightmarish opening 10 games in which Kelly Oubre Jr. shot 13.7 percent from three, his numbers look more like what the Golden State Warriors may have expected from him this season.

For the rest of the campaign, he's at 16.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 threes and 1.0 steals with a 36.1 three-point percentage.

In a role where he's the fourth or fifth option, instead of the third, that efficiency might tick up a bit more and he'd be able to focus more on defense.

He certainly has the length and physical tools necessary to contribute on that end, but more consistent effort and awareness would help.

1. Kawhi Leonard (Player Option)

Kawhi Leonard declining his player option with the Los Angeles Clippers would dramatically change this summer's free agency, but it might take a catastrophe for that to happen.

"While this league has certainly taught us to expect the unexpected, the truth is that Leonard is still widely, well, expected to re-sign with the Clippers," Sam Amick and John Hollinger wrote for The Athletic. "As it stands, that’s the word from Clippers sources and rival executives alike."

If, somehow, he did become available, teams would be scrambling for a meeting. The 29-year-old is a perennial MVP candidate who turns into basketball's version of Terminator in the playoffs. Even in this condensed season, we've heard a lot less about "load management" as it relates to Kawhi.