    Report: Austin Rivers, Troy Daniels, Gerald Green Drawing Interest from Nuggets

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2021

    New York Knicks guard Austin Rivers (8) brings the ball up court in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    The Denver Nuggets reportedly "have interest" in signing veteran guard Austin Rivers and also have free agents Troy Daniels and Gerald Green "on their radar," according to Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

    The Nuggets already made a big splash this season, trading for forward Aaron Gordon, though losing Gary Harris and R.J. Hampton in that deal left their backcourt depth a bit thin. 

                    

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

