Report: Austin Rivers, Troy Daniels, Gerald Green Drawing Interest from Nuggets

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The Denver Nuggets reportedly "have interest" in signing veteran guard Austin Rivers and also have free agents Troy Daniels and Gerald Green "on their radar," according to Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

The Nuggets already made a big splash this season, trading for forward Aaron Gordon, though losing Gary Harris and R.J. Hampton in that deal left their backcourt depth a bit thin.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.