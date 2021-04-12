    Cubs' Jason Adam, Dan Winkler and Brandon Workman Placed on COVID-19 List

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 12, 2021
    Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Jason Adam (60) throws the ball against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, April, 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
    David Banks/Associated Press

    The Chicago Cubs announced Monday that pitchers Jason Adam, Dan Winkler and Brandon Workman were each placed on the COVID-19 injury list.

    The team added that pitchers Justin Steele and Brad Wieck were recalled from the South Bend Alternate Training Site and Pedro Strop would serve as a replacement player. 

    Adam, 29, has made four appearances out of the bullpen this season, posting an 0-0 record with a 2.45 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and seven strikeouts in 3.2 innings. He's in his second season with the Cubs after starting his career with the Kansas City Royals (2018) and Toronto Blue Jays (2019). 

    Winkler, 31, is 0-0 this season with a 2.25 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and five strikeouts in four innings (five appearances). He's also in his second season with the Cubs after five years with the Atlanta Braves

    Workman, 32, is 0-1 in four appearances (3.2 innings) with a 4.91 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and five strikeouts. He's in his first season with the Cubs after stints with the Boston Red Sox (2013-14, 2017-20) and Philadelphia Phillies (2020). 

    Any MLB player who tests positive for the coronavirus faces a mandatory and minimum 10-day quarantine, while players found to have been in close contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus face a mandatory seven-day quarantine. 

    As for the players being called up, Steele has yet to make an MLB appearance, while Wieck has spent the past two years with the Cubs organization, pitching in 15 games out of the bullpen during that time. He's also pitched for the San Diego Padres (2018-19). 

    And the 35-year-old Strop has played for four teams in a career dating back to 2009, including the Cubs between 2013-19. He pitched for the Cincinnati Reds last season, making four total appearances. 

