    Lakers' Alfonzo McKinnie Placed in COVID-19 Protocols, Out vs. Knicks

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 12, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Alfonzo McKinnie (28) reaches for a loose ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, April 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
    Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Lakers will be without forward Alfonzo McKinnie for Monday's game against the New York Knicks

    Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported the news, noting McKinnie is out because of the league's health and safety protocols.

    The 28-year-old played 27 minutes in Saturday's win over the Brooklyn Nets and finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

    McKinnie has appeared in 31 games for the Lakers this season and has had stops with the Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers during his career that started in the 2017-18 campaign.

    While he is averaging just 2.6 points and 1.3 rebounds per game, the game against Brooklyn was his best of the season. It was also the most minutes he's played in a game in 2020-21 and a sign he was likely going to start seeing more court time with the Lakers dealing with multiple injuries.

    However, they will be without another player in the absence of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, although Buha reported Dennis Schroder was considered probable for Monday's contest.

    McKinnie appeared in 40 games for the Cavaliers last season and averaged 4.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

    The Lakers are 33-20, which is good enough for the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference and one game behind the fourth-seeded Denver Nuggets.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Drummond Worked on His Finishing Around the Rim While Away from Cavs

      Drummond Worked on His Finishing Around the Rim While Away from Cavs
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Drummond Worked on His Finishing Around the Rim While Away from Cavs

      Christian Rivas
      via Silver Screen and Roll

      THT Tapped into Offensive Potential Against Nets

      THT Tapped into Offensive Potential Against Nets
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      THT Tapped into Offensive Potential Against Nets

      Sanjesh Singh
      via Lakers Nation

      Nets-Wolves Game Postponed

      Tonight's game has been postponed following police killing on Sunday of Daunte Wright in Minnesota

      Nets-Wolves Game Postponed
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Nets-Wolves Game Postponed

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Schroder Praises McLemore, McKinnie & THT for Play Against Nets

      Schroder Praises McLemore, McKinnie & THT for Play Against Nets
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Schroder Praises McLemore, McKinnie & THT for Play Against Nets

      Matt Peralta
      via Lakers Nation