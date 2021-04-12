Lakers' Alfonzo McKinnie Placed in COVID-19 Protocols, Out vs. Knicks

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without forward Alfonzo McKinnie for Monday's game against the New York Knicks.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported the news, noting McKinnie is out because of the league's health and safety protocols.

The 28-year-old played 27 minutes in Saturday's win over the Brooklyn Nets and finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

McKinnie has appeared in 31 games for the Lakers this season and has had stops with the Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers during his career that started in the 2017-18 campaign.

While he is averaging just 2.6 points and 1.3 rebounds per game, the game against Brooklyn was his best of the season. It was also the most minutes he's played in a game in 2020-21 and a sign he was likely going to start seeing more court time with the Lakers dealing with multiple injuries.

However, they will be without another player in the absence of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, although Buha reported Dennis Schroder was considered probable for Monday's contest.

McKinnie appeared in 40 games for the Cavaliers last season and averaged 4.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

The Lakers are 33-20, which is good enough for the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference and one game behind the fourth-seeded Denver Nuggets.