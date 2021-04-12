5 Attention-Grabbing MLB Stats to Know Early in the 2021 Season

0 of 5

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Death, taxes and the New York Mets failing to give Jacob deGrom run support.

We're just 10 days into the 2021 MLB season and the Mets' ace is 0-2 with a 0.64 ERA. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner was phenomenal in his first two starts. It should come as no surprise that deGrom is looking like he's primed for a third Cy Young Award.

It should also come as no surprise that the Mets offense failed to give him much support. This has been a theme throughout the past few years. He won the 2018 award with a 10-9 record, the fewest wins by a Cy Young Award winner. BBWAA Treasurer Jack O'Connell presented the award on MLB Network and prefaced it by saying deGrom received "more support from the writers than his teammates."

DeGrom continues to dominate on the mound, even if the Mets' bats are cold to start the season. But he's not the only one to put up some noteworthy numbers. The sample sizes might be small, but here are five numbers to know right now.