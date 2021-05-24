Jordan Clarkson Wins 2020-21 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award over Rose, Ingles

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was voted the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year for 2020-21.

The 28-year-old was a member of the All-Rookie first team in 2014-15 but struggled to carve out a definitive role for himself as he bounced from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Cleveland Cavaliers and, most recently, to Utah. He beat out teammate Joe Ingles and New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose to win this year's accolade.

Clarkson's latest stop has proved to be his most vital. In 68 games (all but one coming off the bench), he averaged 18.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists as the Jazz finished with a record of 52-20 and captured the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

On a team that spent the season looking like a legitimate title contender, Clarkson has been a plug-and-play extraordinaire, providing elite depth for a backcourt led by Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell and Ingles.

It's the sixth straight season the award has gone to a player from the Western Conference, but it does snap a streak of three consecutive wins for the Los Angeles Clippers. Center Montrezl Harrell earned the title last year, while guard Lou Williams won back-to-back titles in 2018 and '19.