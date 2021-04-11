    Report: Warriors' James Wiseman Feared to Be out for Season After Knee Injury

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) against the Philadelphia 76ers during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman reportedly suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, and is "feared" to be out the rest of the season. 

    The injury came during a hard fall in Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. He exited after six minutes of court time and did not return. 

    Wiseman has had an up-and-down rookie season since the Warriors selected him with the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. He's averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 51.9 percent from the field across 39 games, but he's rated poorly in advanced defensive metrics.

    Injuries have also been a factor in the 20-year-old Tennessee native's debut campaign. In addition to the latest knee issue, he also missed three weeks in February while recovering from a sprained wrist.

    Kevon Looney should see the biggest increase in playing time with Wiseman sidelined. Alen Smailagic is also among those who could see additional action along with Juan Toscano-Anderson in small-ball lineups.

    Wiseman has shown enough promise throughout his rookie season to believe he can develop into a franchise cornerstone for Golden State. He must continue to improve at the defensive end, and staying healthy will be an important part of his development.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      James Wiseman injury should solidify Warriors' plans for 2020-21

      James Wiseman injury should solidify Warriors' plans for 2020-21
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      James Wiseman injury should solidify Warriors' plans for 2020-21

      RSN
      via RSN

      Wiseman Feared Out for Season

      Warriors rookie may not return this season after suffering a torn meniscus in his right knee (Shams)

      Wiseman Feared Out for Season
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Wiseman Feared Out for Season

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      3 Things to Know: Warriors Bounce Back with Victory vs. Rockets

      3 Things to Know: Warriors Bounce Back with Victory vs. Rockets
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      3 Things to Know: Warriors Bounce Back with Victory vs. Rockets

      Tommy Call III
      via Warriors Wire

      Pierce Says 'Truth Gonna Bounce Back Like Never Before'

      Pierce Says 'Truth Gonna Bounce Back Like Never Before'
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Pierce Says 'Truth Gonna Bounce Back Like Never Before'

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report