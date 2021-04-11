Report: Warriors' James Wiseman Feared to Be out for Season After Knee Injury

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman reportedly suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, and is "feared" to be out the rest of the season.

The injury came during a hard fall in Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. He exited after six minutes of court time and did not return.

Wiseman has had an up-and-down rookie season since the Warriors selected him with the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. He's averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 51.9 percent from the field across 39 games, but he's rated poorly in advanced defensive metrics.

Injuries have also been a factor in the 20-year-old Tennessee native's debut campaign. In addition to the latest knee issue, he also missed three weeks in February while recovering from a sprained wrist.

Kevon Looney should see the biggest increase in playing time with Wiseman sidelined. Alen Smailagic is also among those who could see additional action along with Juan Toscano-Anderson in small-ball lineups.

Wiseman has shown enough promise throughout his rookie season to believe he can develop into a franchise cornerstone for Golden State. He must continue to improve at the defensive end, and staying healthy will be an important part of his development.