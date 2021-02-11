James Wiseman Out Additional 7-10 Days with Wrist Injury, Warriors Announce

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman will miss more time than initially expected with a wrist injury, head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Thursday.

The center will be re-evaluated in seven-to-10 days.

Wiseman previously sprained his wrist in early February and has missed the last five games. It was a huge blow for the Warriors, as the Memphis product had been progressing at a steady rate alongside Draymond Green in the frontcourt.

Now, that development is on hold once again.

The No. 2 overall pick in last year's draft has emerged as an early key player in Golden State's present and future. At 19 years old, he's already averaging 12.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, showing he's not afraid to play a physical brand of basketball in the paint.

With Wiseman out, look for Juan Toscano-Anderson and Eric Paschall to absorb the additional minutes while Kevon Looney is also on the shelf with an ankle injury. It won't make up for the loss of the rookie but should give head coach Steve Kerr an opportunity to experiment with the lineup.