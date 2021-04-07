Predicting Top Earners in 2021 NBA Free Agency

3 of 5

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, when Kyle Lowry was a trade candidate prior to the deadline, he expected on his next deal "a two-year extension at a minimum $25 million a year."

Lowry is 35, but he remains a high-end starter with championship experience and the clout to transform a locker room with his professionalism and competitiveness. His 17.0 points and 7.3 assists per game plus 39.4 percent clip from deep this season are hardly incidental to his value, but a team in need of an attitude overhaul might prize Lowry's intangibles even more than his numbers.

At his desired price point, Lowry's suitors will be limited. But don't discount a return to the Toronto Raptors. If he desperately wanted to leave, he probably wouldn't have made an extension with his potential new team such a sticking point at the deadline.

There are paths to Lowry's making $50-$75 million total, with a Toronto return being the most obvious one.

DeMar DeRozan, San Antonio Spurs

DeMar DeRozan is in the final season of a five-year, $139 million deal, and he can't expect his next contract to retain that level of annual value. Though he's undeniably gifted as a self-sufficient mid-range scorer, the league has to be hip to the fact that the San Antonio Spurs' net rating has been worse with him on the floor in each of his three seasons with the team.

Rebuilders won't have much interest in a 31-year-old point-producer with a rep for suspect defense, which will limit DeRozan's options to more experienced teams that lack what he can provide on offense. Even that field feels thin.

Still, a hefty pay cut could land DeRozan a three-year contract worth something like $60 million. And don't overlook the chance San Antonio will keep him around via Bird rights after using its cap space elsewhere, which could produce an even longer deal.

The Spurs signed LaMarcus Aldridge to a three-year extension worth $72 million when he was 31, so this wouldn't be the first time they've shelled out to keep a veteran leader.

Mike Conley, Utah Jazz

Much depends on the outcome of the Utah Jazz's playoff run. If they make the Finals, which isn't a ridiculous thought for a squad that leads the league in record and net rating, Conley could return as part of a "keep the band together" offseason.

Given the point guard's checkered health history and age (he'll turn 34 in October), Conley surely won't come close to matching this season's $34.5 million salary. But the Jazz could easily value him at $15-$20 million per season.