Steph Curry: 'Surreal' to Be Nearing Wilt Chamberlain's Warriors Scoring Record

The significance of one day passing Wilt Chamberlain as the Golden State Warriors' all-time leading scorer isn't lost on Stephen Curry.

Chamberlain finished with 17,783 points in six seasons with the franchise. That mark won't last much longer considering Curry sits at 17,654 points following a 117-111 defeat to the Atlanta Hawks.

The two-time MVP spoke to reporters about what it will mean to leapfrog Chamberlain:

"That's surreal to be honest, I don't know how many years he played here but he's got a lot of buckets. Obviously he's a legend and remains across the whole league, but obviously wearing a Warriors uniform and having been here my whole career, it's pretty crazy, so I got a couple more points to score, hopefully some more wins in the process, but it is a wild just thought in general. To know where it started out and all that's happened over the course of the career, obviously got a lot more to do, but that is a pretty significant milestone that god willing when it happens, I will appreciate that moment."

Chamberlain averaged 41.5 points with the Warriors, putting up 50.4 points per game in 1961-62. That was the season in which he dropped 100 points on the New York Knicks. The Hall of Famer was a force of nature and dominated the game in a way nobody has since or probably ever will again.

Having said that, it will feel right to see Curry take his place as Golden State's all-time leading scorer. The 33-year-old has spent his entire career in the Bay Area and was the driving force on the court behind the Warriors' three championships in four years.

Curry can become a free agent in 2022, and his future with the Warriors seems a little less certain with the franchise in its current position. Perhaps the seven-time All-Star will wind up ending his career elsewhere.

Even if that happens, no player will be more synonymous with the Warriors moving forward than Curry.