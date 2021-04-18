Warriors' Stephen Curry on Ankle Injury: 'Kind of a Guessing Game at This Point'

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry kept playing after suffering an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game, and he said afterward he has "no idea" if he'll be available Monday:

"One of the usual ones I've had in the past," Curry said. "...Kind of a guessing game at this point. But the fact I could continue, it's a good sign."

Curry scored 47 points in the 119-114 loss to the Boston Celtics. Golden State is scheduled to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

The 33-year-old has averaged 31.0 points on 49.1 percent shooting, 5.9 assists and 5.6 rebounds for the 28-29 Warriors, who are ninth in the Western Conference.

The lifetime Warrior has won three NBA titles and two regular-season MVP awards during his 12-season career. Golden State selected the Davidson star seventh in the 2009 draft.

Last season, Curry missed all but five games for a Golden State team that finished an NBA-worst 15-50. This season, the Warriors are just 1-7 without Curry on the floor.

Curry has missed some time because of a non-COVID-19 illness and rest this season. He also sat for nearly two weeks with a bruised tailbone.

Last season, Curry missed 58 games with a broken left hand/second metacarpal and two more because of the flu.

Jordan Poole figures to start in Curry's place if he's out, and Nico Mannion should back Poole up off the bench. Expect Draymond Green to also assume more ball-handling duties, with Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. being asked to take on more of a scoring load.