    Yankees' Aaron Judge: 'I Let the Team Down Twice' in Opening-Day Loss to Toronto

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 2, 2021

    New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) walks away after striking out and stranding two runners during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on opening day at Yankee Stadium, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
    Kathy Willens/Associated Press

    The New York Yankees let a winnable game slip through their grasp after falling to the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Opening Day. 

    It was a particularly tough day for right fielder Aaron Judge, who spoke with reporters about missed opportunities postgame, particularly at the plate.

    "I let the team down twice there and even the ball over my head," Judge said. "That's another opportunity we could've at least held them or at least caught that or cut the guy off to keep him from scoring. Lot of missed opportunities from my part."

    With the Yanks and Jays tied two, Judge grounded out into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded in the seventh. 

    The power hitter then found himself with another chance to be the hero in the ninth with Brett Gardner on second and two out, but he struck out to end the frame.

    In the 10th, Jays outfielder Randall Grichuk lined a Nick Nelson pitch deep into right field. Judge had a chance at the ball, but it sailed over his glove. Jonathan Davis scored the winning run from third.

    Judge and the Bronx Bombers will look to bounce back on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. ET versus Toronto.

