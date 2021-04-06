    Nets' Kevin Durant Likely to Return vs. Pelicans After Hamstring Injury Recovery

    Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant brings the ball up against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is expected to return to the Nets lineup on Wednesday after missing nearly two months with a hamstring strain, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. 

    Durant's return comes as Brooklyn guard James Harden heads to the sidelines for at least 10 days with his own hamstring strain. Harden underwent an MRI on Tuesday.

    The Nets were extra cautious with their forward's rehab after he sat out the 2019-20 campaign while recovering from a ruptured Achilles he suffered as a member of the Golden State Warriors.

    When healthy, though, Durant is one of the best players in the league.

    He is a two-time champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, nine-time All-NBA selection, four-time scoring champion and 11-time All-Star who won the 2013-14 league MVP. His presence is a major reason the Nets are on the shortlist of realistic championship contenders this season.

    Durant is averaging 29.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.4 blocks per game this season while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 43.4 percent from three-point range.

    Now he's ready to return to action after last playing on February 13 in a victory against Golden State. 

