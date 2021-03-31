Francisco Lindor's Reported $341M Mets Contract, Biggest MLB Deals Ever

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor agreed to a 10-year, $341 million contract extension with the team Wednesday evening, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

It's a massive deal with an average annual value of $34.1 million, though Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that it included around $50 million in deferrals. He added that the deal is expected to include a $21 million signing bonus and a partial no-trade clause, though it reportedly does not include any opt-out clauses.

Regardless, it's the third-highest total money on a contract in MLB history and the second-highest AAV:

1. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels: 12 years, $426.5 million ($35.5 million AAV)

2. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers: 12 years, $365 million ($30.4 million AAV)

3. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets: 10 years, $341 million (34.1 million AAV)

4. Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres: 14 years, $340 million ($24.2 million AAV)

5. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies: 13 years, $330 million ($25.3 million AAV)

With Lindor off the market, next offseason's free-agent class will be highlighted by shortstops Javier Baez, Carlos Correa, Corey Seager and Trevor Story, as of now. That's a pretty loaded class and four guys who likely aren't angry at the market price Lindor just set for the shortstop position.

Outside of shortstop, all eyes will turn to Washington Nationals ascending superstar Juan Soto to see if he signs a long-term extension, like Tatis, or waits until he's eligible to hit free agency to maximize his market. He still has three arbitration years following the 2021 season.

It isn't a shocker to see Lindor and the Mets agree to a huge extension. Lindor is a four-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glover and one of the best offensive weapons at a position where defense is traditionally prioritized. If he didn't get a huge extension with the Mets, he was going to break the bank in free agency next year.

That provided Lindor some leverage, especially after the Mets traded Andres Gimenez, Amed Rosario, Josh Wolf and Isaiah Greene for him and pitcher Carlos Carrasco. Giving up young prospects, only to watch Lindor walk in a year, would have been a painful result for the Mets.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Instead, Lindor is now under contract with the Mets for the next 11 years (the extension kicks in for the 2022 season). Barring a trade down the line, the 27-year-old Lindor very well may finish his career with the team and be paid very handsomely in the process.