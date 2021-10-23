Kyle Lowry Out for Heat vs. Pacers Because of Ankle Injury

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry will miss his team's game against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday with an ankle injury, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Gabe Vincent will start in Lowry's place.

The 35-year-old made his Heat debut Thursday, posting five points and six assists in 24 minutes as Miami beat the Milwaukee Bucks 137-95.



The six-time All-Star and 2018-19 NBA champion has played in the league for 16 seasons beginning in 2006 with the Memphis Grizzlies, who selected the former Villanova star at 24th in the NBA draft. He's played with the Grizz, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors and now Heat during his career, with his Toronto stint beginning in 2012.

Lowry joined Miami after the Heat acquired him in a sign-and-trade with the Raptors, who got Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa in return. The point guard inked a three-year, $85 million deal.

Lowry's NBA career will forever be best known for his time with the Raptors, who made the playoffs seven straight years with him running the show. They also made two Eastern Conference Finals and won the 2018-19 NBA title over the Golden State Warriors.

Lowry's 2020-21 season was hampered by injury. He missed time because of personal reasons, a toe infection, a sprained left thumb, right foot soreness, a right foot infection, rest and lower back stiffness. He missed 26 of the Raps' 72 games.

Unfortunately, Lowry has been sidelined again. Vincent will get the start, but expect Jimmy Butler to help run the offense more too. Tyler Herro could see some time at the point off the bench as well.