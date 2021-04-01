Knicks Buyout Targets to Pursue After 2021 NBA Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Hector Amezcua/Associated Press

The New York Knicks kept mostly quiet at the 2021 NBA trade deadline, which was probably the right way to go.

There might have been some interest in buying, but their ceiling isn't quite high enough to justify a top-dollar splurge. Conversely, there may have been opportunities to selectively sell, but that might have taken the air out of the sails of what should be their first playoff venture since 2013.

The cliche, "sometimes the best moves are the ones you don't make," fits well here.

But New York should poke around for minor upgrades on the buyout market, as there is that postseason trip to protect (or maybe even enhance). With Mitchell Robinson seemingly down for the count, the center spot feels like the most obvious target, so let's break down the bigs who fit best with the 'Bockers.