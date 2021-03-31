Dodgers' Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger Top MLB's List of Most Popular Jerseys

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

MLB announced Wednesday the Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger lead all players in jersey sales since the end of the 2020 World Series.

Clayton Kershaw and Kike Hernandez, who signed with the Boston Red Sox as a free agent during the offseason, are other members of the Dodgers' championship roster to crack the top 10.

The San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. and Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper were also part of the L.A.-heavy top five. Here's a look at the other best-selling jerseys:

Betts fandom has taken Los Angeles by storm since the Dodgers acquired him from Boston in a February 2020 trade. He was terrific during his first season with the NL West club, posting a .927 OPS with 16 home runs in 55 games during the regular season. He added six stolen bases and two homers in the playoffs.

Dodgers fans recently purchased billboard space near Fenway Park to thank the Red Sox for the trade:

Along with the Dodgers, who also counted Corey Seager among their players inside the top 20, the New York Mets (three), Atlanta Braves (two), New York Yankees (two) and St. Louis Cardinals (two) were the clubs to have more the one player on the list.

It wouldn't be a surprise if the Mets have an even bigger presence at the top by the time the next set of rankings are released as hype around the team has exploded in recent months thanks to a blockbuster offseason highlighted by the addition of Francisco Lindor.

Opening Day for the 2021 season is set for Thursday with all 30 clubs scheduled to play. Los Angeles begins its title defense with a series against the Colorado Rockies.