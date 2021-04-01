Lakers Buyout Targets to Pursue After 2021 NBA Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

The buyout market has been good to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Last season, they walked away with Markieff Morris and watched him average more than 20 minutes in the NBA Finals. This year, they've already juiced their frontcourt with two-time All-Star and above-the-rim center Andre Drummond.

L.A. might not be done shopping yet, which is good because there's still some worthwhile talent either on the buyout market or potentially heading that direction sooner rather than later.

The following three targets in particular would make sense to round out this championship roster.