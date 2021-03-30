Lakers News: Andre Drummond to Make LA Debut vs. Bucks on Wednesday

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Two-time All-Star Andre Drummond will make his Los Angeles Lakers debut Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Drummond announced the news Tuesday during his first meeting with reporters as a member of the Lakers.

Los Angeles general manager Rob Pelinka announced Drummond's signing Sunday, after he was bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel confirmed that Drummond will play against the Bucks.

Per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Drummond is expected to replace Marc Gasol in the starting lineup.

Vogel told reporters following Sunday's 96-93 win over the Orlando Magic that the Lakers were hoping to use Drummond, Gasol and Montrezl Harrell in their playoff rotation.

"We're gonna need 'em all," Vogel said. "There's no doubt in my mind that we're gonna need all three of them."

The Lakers signed Drummond to provide a boost as they wait for LeBron James and Anthony Davis to return from injuries as well as to provide depth in the frontcourt.

Davis was cleared by the team last week to advance his on-court work as he recovers from calf and Achilles injuries. The eight-time All-Star hasn't appeared in a game since Feb. 14.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Thursday that James has a recovery timetable of four to six weeks from the time he suffered an ankle injury March 20.

Drummond averaged 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game in 25 appearances for the Cavs this season.