James Harden Exits Nets vs. Rockets with Hamstring Injury

The Brooklyn Nets announced that star guard James Harden left his team's home game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday with right hamstring tightness. He did not return.

Nets head coach Steve Nash provided an update after the team's 120-108 win.

Harden had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists in 27 minutes before leaving with 4:48 left in the third quarter. Jeff Green substituted in for Harden.

While the Nets have had to navigate things without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at various points this season, Harden has been instrumental in keeping the team among the best in the Eastern Conference.

Durant hasn't played since Feb. 13 due to a hamstring injury, and Irving has missed 15 games this season.



Since being acquired by the Nets on Jan. 14, Harden has only missed two out of a possible 35 games. He has put up MVP-caliber stats for Brooklyn, averaging 26.4 points on 46.7 percent shooting with 11.4 assists and 8.9 rebounds before Wednesday.

The Nets have gone 26-7 with the Arizona State product on the floor and led the Philadelphia 76ers by a half-game for first in the Eastern Conference standings.



If Harden is forced to miss time, Nash will likely turn to Bruce Brown in the starting lineup. Irving will likely be the primary ball-handler. Brooklyn's next game is Thursday at home versus the Charlotte Hornets.