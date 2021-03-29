    Andre Drummond on Signing Lakers Contract: 'Not Here to Do Anything Besides Win'

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIMarch 29, 2021

    FILE - In this Feb 5, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond drives the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Cleveland. Drummond is now a free agent and can sign with a contending team after reaching a buyout with the Cavaliers. Drummond, who has not played since mid-February, began negotiating terms of the buyout with the Cavs on Thursday, March 25, 2021, after the club could not trade the 27-year-old. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    Fresh off signing with the Los Angeles Lakers on the buyout market, center Andre Drummond has a very short list of priorities as he joins the defending NBA champions. 

    "I'm not here to do anything besides win," Drummond told reporters Monday. 

    The 27-year-old finally has a chance to play for a ring after spending the first 10 years of his career with rebuilding clubs in Detroit and Cleveland. He doesn't appear to be taking that lightly. Not after a decade in the league without a playoff win to show for it. 

    That was a major factor in why he decided to join the Lakers.

    "For me personally just having that playoff experience, but not that success," Drummond said. "It's something I was hungry for." 

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

