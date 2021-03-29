Andre Drummond on Signing Lakers Contract: 'Not Here to Do Anything Besides Win'

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Fresh off signing with the Los Angeles Lakers on the buyout market, center Andre Drummond has a very short list of priorities as he joins the defending NBA champions.

"I'm not here to do anything besides win," Drummond told reporters Monday.

The 27-year-old finally has a chance to play for a ring after spending the first 10 years of his career with rebuilding clubs in Detroit and Cleveland. He doesn't appear to be taking that lightly. Not after a decade in the league without a playoff win to show for it.

That was a major factor in why he decided to join the Lakers.

"For me personally just having that playoff experience, but not that success," Drummond said. "It's something I was hungry for."

