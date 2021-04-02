Every NBA Team's MVP This Season

0 of 30

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Now that LeBron James and Joel Embiid are both missing time with injury, the leaguewide MVP discussion is more intriguing and complex than ever*. But if we narrow the lens and focus in on each individual team, it turns out there are 30 separate MVP conversations worth having.

OK, maybe not quite that many. There are probably a dozen no-brainers when it comes to team MVP status. But you get the idea: There are loads of miniature MVP debates to be had, and that's fun!

Numbers are key, and we'll go beyond scoring and rebounding averages to try to capture the deeper and more varied ways in which candidates provide value to their teams. In addition, roles will have some sway. The guy shouldering a massive burden and/or producing in ways nobody else on the roster could might have the edge over a teammate whom some advanced metrics like a little more.

Since we're operating after the trade deadline, several teams no longer have the player who, up until getting dealt, would have been his team's MVP. But we're adhering to a strict rule that says a team's MVP still has to be on the team. Sorry, Nikola Vucevic.

Let's distribute some hardware.

*Unless you're a Denver Nuggets fan, in which case Nikola Jokic already has the award sewn up.