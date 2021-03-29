Jets Rumors: GM Joe Douglas 'Not Interested' in Trading No. 2 Pick in 2021 Draft

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

There has already been plenty of movement in the top 10 picks of the 2021 NFL draft, but don't expect the New York Jets to move out of their No. 2 slot.

Peter King reported in his Football Morning in America column that he hears Jets general manager Joe Douglas "is standing firm and is not interested in trading the second pick."

This comes after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday the San Francisco 49ers traded the No. 12 pick of this year's draft, first-round picks in the 2022 and 2023 drafts and a third-round pick in the 2022 draft to the Miami Dolphins for the No. 3 pick

Miami didn't stand pat as the Philadelphia Eagles announced they traded the Nos. 6 and 156 picks of this year's draft to the Dolphins for the Nos. 12 and 123 picks, along with a 2022 first-round pick.

Logic dictates the Jets are going to take a quarterback with that No. 2 pick.

After all, Sam Darnold has a club option for the 2022 season and, with a 13-25 record as a starter, hasn't exactly lived up to the elevated expectations that were in place after New York selected him with the No. 3 pick of the 2018 draft.

What's more, the Jets could land quite the haul from a quarterback-needy team and still select a different position in the top 10 with a potential trade if they weren't looking for a signal-caller.

King suggested the Carolina Panthers may want to move up from the No. 8 spot. Such a trade could give the Jets two first-round picks this year, three in 2022 and two in 2023, which has to at least be tempting to Douglas as he looks to build a winner out of a franchise that hasn't made the playoffs since the 2010 campaign.

Still, the fastest way to solidify a long-term winner is finding a franchise quarterback who can elevate those around him for a decade.

Perhaps that is what the Jets see in BYU's Zach Wilson, Ohio State's Justin Fields or even North Dakota State's Trey Lance, who will likely all be available after the Jacksonville Jaguars select Clemson's Trevor Lawrence at No. 1.

If that is the case, Douglas probably isn't moving his No. 2 pick.