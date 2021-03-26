Lakers' Montrezl Harrell on Dwight Howard Altercation: 'That Don't Fly with Me'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Montrezl Harrell said he doesn't know what sparked an altercation with Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard late in the first quarter of Thursday night's game at Staples Center.

"I don't know, honestly. I don't even care to be real with you. I was just playing basketball, man," Harrell told reporters before adding:

"I'm not backing down from nobody, man. I don't take that lightly. I don't take none of that disrespect. You're not gonna push me all around the court and just feel like you're gonna big-boy me and just attack me or whatever. It's not in my blood, it will never be in my blood. I don't care what nobody feels about it, I don't care who don't like me. It is what it is."

Harrell also stated he felt like Howard was trying to bully him. "That don't fly with me," the 27-year-old continued. "That's not in my blood, and it's never going to be in my blood."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.