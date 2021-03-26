    Lakers' Montrezl Harrell on Dwight Howard Altercation: 'That Don't Fly with Me'

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers center Montrezl Harrell, right, shoves Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard as they jockey for position during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Montrezl Harrell said he doesn't know what sparked an altercation with Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard late in the first quarter of Thursday night's game at Staples Center.

    "I don't know, honestly. I don't even care to be real with you. I was just playing basketball, man," Harrell told reporters before adding:

    "I'm not backing down from nobody, man. I don't take that lightly. I don't take none of that disrespect. You're not gonna push me all around the court and just feel like you're gonna big-boy me and just attack me or whatever. It's not in my blood, it will never be in my blood. I don't care what nobody feels about it, I don't care who don't like me. It is what it is."

    Harrell also stated he felt like Howard was trying to bully him. "That don't fly with me," the 27-year-old continued. "That's not in my blood, and it's never going to be in my blood."

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

    Related

      Doc Rivers: Dwight, Montrezl 'Clowns' for Altercation

      Doc Rivers: Dwight, Montrezl 'Clowns' for Altercation
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Doc Rivers: Dwight, Montrezl 'Clowns' for Altercation

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      AD Return ‘Still a Ways Away’

      Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis has made progress, but still no concrete return date as he continues to recover from Achilles injury

      AD Return ‘Still a Ways Away’
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      AD Return ‘Still a Ways Away’

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Dennis Schroder, LA 'Remain Far Apart' in Contract Talks

      Dennis Schroder, LA 'Remain Far Apart' in Contract Talks
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Dennis Schroder, LA 'Remain Far Apart' in Contract Talks

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Deadline Winners/Losers 📊

      Heat got Oladipo. Bulls landed Vucevic. We pick the biggest winners and losers from wild trade deadline 📲

      NBA Deadline Winners/Losers 📊
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      NBA Deadline Winners/Losers 📊

      Eric Pincus
      via Bleacher Report