Unsung Heroes of Raw and SmackDown Who Deserve WWE WrestleMania 37 Moment

1 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The angle between Seth Rollins and the Mysterio family was hot garbage that went on for nearly all of 2020 and somehow managed to end with a rushed whimper, rather than anything worth the painful journey.

Even now, Murphy appears to be back alongside The Messiah, while Rey Mysterio's daughter, Aalyah, has disappeared completely. It was almost entirely pointless.

However, the one positive that came out of it was the introduction and maturation of Dominik Mysterio. In a time of uncertainty and with a limited roster due to COVID-19 and company layoffs, he stepped up to become a featured Superstar who has grown right in front of our own eyes.

It would be good to see Dominik finally hear a crowd cheer for him for the first time in his WWE career at Raymond James Stadium on April 10-11.

Sadly, he, along with his father, The Street Profits, Dirty Dawgs and Alpha Academy were bumped off the card in favor of moving the Fatal 4-Way for the tag team titles to the SmackDown prior.

This isn't "just as good" as WrestleMania, as it's another ThunderDome show. It's not the same and WWE knows this. All of them, but especially Dominik, should be disappointed and frustrated to get their spot taken away from them like that.