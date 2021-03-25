Carlos Correa Calls Astros' 6-Year, $120M Contract Offer 'Really Low'

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Contract extension negotiations between the Houston Astros and franchise shortstop Carlos Correa have gotten off to considerably poor start as far as Correa is concerned.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday from spring training, the former Rookie of the Year and 2017 All-Star said the team's initial six-year, $120 million offer was well below the value of his play—and he's unsure if Houston is willing to discuss the type of deal he's looking for.

"The way things are looking, I don't know right now," Correa said. "The first offer, I thought it was really low."

The shortstop noted the offer came through a few weeks ago and the two sides haven't spoken about a new deal since.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.