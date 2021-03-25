Marcus Smart Trade Rumors: Danny Ainge Assured Celtics G He Wouldn't Be Dealt

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Marcus Smart's name popped up in trade rumors leading up to Thursday's deadline, but Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge reportedly "assured his guard that he wasn't being offered around," according to Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald.

The guard, who is the longest-tenured member of the Celtics, was linked to the Atlanta Hawks in a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The report came as the Celtics were rumored to be involved in conversations regarding Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, per Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer. But according to the latest report, Ainge told Smart that the trade rumors stemmed from interested teams reaching out to the Celtics, rather than the other way around.

Smart has appeared in 25 games this season, averaging 12.7 points and 5.4 assists per game. A two-time All-Defensive selection, he would have been considered a valuable piece for the Hawks, who ranked 18th in defensive efficiency entering Thursday night but are still climbing up in the Eastern Conference, with the seventh seed at 22-22.

But Smart wasn't among players on the move Thursday, as the Celtics traded Daniel Theis, Jeff Teague and Javonte Green with Evan Fournier, Mo Wagner and Luke Kornet joining the squad.

The Hawks opted to keep Collins, as well.