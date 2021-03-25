Report: Carlos Correa $120M Contract Offer from Astros Didn't 'Spark Dialogue'

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Carlos Correa is likely headed to free agency following this season after the Houston Astros' six-year, $120 million offer "didn't even spark dialogue," per MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

The shortstop avoided arbitration by signing a one-year, $11.7 million deal this offseason.

Correa, the No. 1 overall pick by the Astros in 2012, said in February there were "no talks right now" about a contract extension and that he didn't want to be bogged down by talks during the season.

"I feel so good, my body feels so great and I feel like I'm going to have such a great season that once the season starts, I don't want to be involved with or distracted with those conversations," he told reporters.

If there's no agreement, Correa will join a free-agent group that is bursting with shortstops. Francisco Lindor, Corey Seager, Trevor Story and Marcus Semien are also scheduled to hit the market.

Correa is the youngest of that group and will turn 27 in September.

The 2017 All-Star had a down year in 2020 with a career-low .709 OPS. He batted .264 with 25 RBI and five home runs. In five prior seasons, he put up a .277/.356/.489 slash line (.845 OPS) and 102 home runs.

He ranks seventh in league history with 50 RBI in postseason play and is tied for ninth with 17 playoff home runs.

The Astros secured one of their stars Wednesday when they signed starter Lance McCullers Jr. to a five-year, $85 million extension that will begin in 2022, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The two sides had agreed to a one-year deal for 2021 worth $6.5 million to avoid arbitration.